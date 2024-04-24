Vietnam ese booths at the fair (Photo:VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Five Vietnamese enterprises operating in the fields of food and hospitality are attending the Food & Hotel Asia (FHA) 2024 which is taking place in Singapore from April 23-26.

This year’s event attracts over 1,500 businesses from more than 50 nations and territories and expects to welcome 60,000 visitors.

Vietnamese booths draw the attention of many visitors with their wide variety of products such as confectionary, beverage, frozen foods, pepper and other spice products, and canned and dried fruit.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Singaporean Minister of Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said that FHA-F&B is an equal playground for enterprises to seek collaboration in today's free trade agreement networks. It also aims at internationalisation, continuous innovation and sustainable development in the field of food and hospitality.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung emphasised that the participation of Vietnamese enterprises has shown their enormous efforts in studying food and hospitality development trends in the world. He affirmed that the event also helps to promote more Vietnamese product to foreign markets.



Through the event, Vietnamese enterprises anticipate opportunities to meet potential partners, bringing more Vietnamese agricultural brands to international market.



Michael Duck, Executive Vice President of Informa Markets stressed that Vietnam is a supplier of many important food items and the event is an occasion to expand the market further./.