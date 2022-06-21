Business Mozambican Assembly facilitates operation of Viettel: Speaker The Mozambican Assembly will improve policies and laws to facilitate the investment and operation of Viettel and other foreign firms, its Speaker Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias pledged while visiting Viettel in Hanoi on June 21.

Business Early-ripening longan in Son La yields high economic efficiency It takes about two months for the main longan season to be harvested, but in Song Ma district in the northern province of Son La, many households have already started harvesting early-ripening longan with a higher profit.

Videos Good signals for Vietnamese fruit exports Many Vietnamese fruits are getting final negotiation steps done to enter new markets, with passion fruit approved by China and green-skin pomelo on the way to the US.

Business RoK extends anti-dumping probe into copper pipes from Vietnam The Vietnam Trade Office in the Republic of Korea (RoK) said the Korean Trade Commission (KTC) has imposed a two-month extension for an anti-dumping investigation of cast copper pipes coded HS 7411.10.0000 originating from Vietnam and China.