Vietnam attends India International Garment Fair
Sixteen Vietnamese firms are participating in the 67th India International Garment Fair (IIGF), the biggest of its kind in the South Asian country.
At a stall run by Vietnamese participants (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) –
Their participation aims at studying the market and new consumption demand, and connecting with potential partners.
Beginning in Uttar Pradesh state on June 20, the event is hosting about 350 exhibitors to introduce the latest collections that are popular around the world.
IIGF is always on the must-visit list of global buyers in the field.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, its last two editions were held online./.