Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended the 6th Meeting of Youth Wing and the 7th Meeting of Women’s Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) held in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar from August 5-7.



The events, aiming to promote dialogue and policy consultation in dealing with current social challenges, drew the participation of 18 political parties from 14 Asian countries and observers from regional and international parties and organisations as well as diplomatic missions in Mongolia.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Doan Khanh Tam took part in the above-mentioned meetings.



The Vietnamese delegation briefed participants on the CPV's policies and guidelines and achievements in youth and women's affairs. It affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the Party’s external relations, emphasising that the CPV, as a member of the ICAPP Standing Committee, actively supports the goals and activities of the ICAPP as well as those of its affiliated groups for peace, development, and prosperity of the region.

The delegation also held bilateral meetings with political parties attending the conference in order to promote cooperation



Since its inception in 2000, the ICAPP has increasingly affirmed its position and expanded its membership and collaboration fields.

This year's ICAPP Youth Wing and Women's Wing, hosted by the Mongolian People's Party after a 4-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed to promote the role of youth and women in the policy-making process of each country, making an important contribution to the comprehensive development, progress and prosperity in the region and in the world.

At the events, political parties exchanged ways to handle social challenges for young people and women in the post-pandemic period. The conference adopted the “Ulaanbaatar Declaration” which affirms the unity of the political parties in promoting the role of youth and women in the development of society and implementing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals until 2030./.