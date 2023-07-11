– Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend a meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty Commission and a dialogue with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 11.They were the first activities as part of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings in the capital city of Indonesia.Sharing the importance of the SEANWFZ, Son underlined the need to improve the value and position of the treaty amid the current complex and potentially risky environment. He reaffirmed Vietnam's commitment and determination to effectively carry out the SEANWFZ Plan of Action and work with ASEAN to encourage nuclear-weapon states to join the Protocol to the SEANWFZ Treaty.

The SEANWFZ Commission heard the ASEAN Secretary-General's report on the implementation of the SEANWFZ Plan of Action for the 2023-2027 period, welcomed the results in promoting nuclear security and safety, as well as ASEAN's cooperation with partners, and reiterated the consensus to continue seeking solutions for nuclear-weapon states to join the treaty.Amid uncertainties and challenges, including the risk of nuclear conflicts, ministers reaffirmed the political will of the member countries to uphold the SEANWFZ's objectives, consult and dialogue towards a nuclear-free Southeast Asia.They endorsed the Concept Paper on joint cooperation initiatives between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (OPANAL), contributing to enhancing the value of the SEANWFZ Treaty and the collective efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and disarmament.At the dialogue with the AICHR, Son highly valued the commission’s efforts and the results in implementing the Work Plan for 2021-2025. He suggested AICHR maintain a progressive and relevant approach in line with the interests of member states and engage in cooperative activities with partners based on the constructive and goodwill spirit in accordance with the principles, procedures and processes of ASEAN.With 15 activities last year, the AICHR stepped up cooperation in human rights and achieved specific results in various areas such as the rights of persons with disabilities, children's rights, climate change and environment rights.Through consultations and policy support for agencies and field visits, the AICHR had opportunities to share views and listen to concerns of different groups, contributing to bringing the ASEAN community closer to the people and better meeting their needs.