Vietnam attends Milipo Asia Pacific – Tech X Summit
The Vietnamese delegation at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Singapore (VNA) – Deputy Public Security Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang is leading a high-level delegation to the Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit in Singapore from April 3 to 5 at the invitation of Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam.
Paying a courtesy visit to his host, Quang said the summit is a good opportunity for Vietnam to exchange experience and study Singapore and other countries’ achievements in the application of state-of-the-art technologies to serve national digital transformation.
Deputy Public Security Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang pays a courtesy visit to Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam. (Photo: VNA)Highlighting robust cooperation in the areas of security and cross-border crime prevention between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Singaporean law enforcement authorities, including the Singaporean Ministry of Home Affairs, Quang suggested several measures to strengthen the collaboration between the two ministries, contributing to deepening the Vietnam – Singapore Strategic partnership as well as stable development and peace in the region and the world.
The Singaporean, for his part, spoke highly of the sound cooperation between the two sides, and agreed with Quang’s recommendations, including the early signing of a cooperative agreement on cross-border crime prevention in replacement of the one inked in 2018, and the resumption of an English language training programme for high-ranking Vietnamese public security officials.
Quang also met with Singaporean Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, French Minister for Home Affairs and Overseas Gérald Darmanin, and many heads of foreign delegations to the event.
Josephine Teo invited Quang to attend the 9th Singapore International Cyber Week to be held later this year.
Quang visits the Milipol Asia-Pacific’s trade exhibition. (Photo: VNA)After attending the opening ceremony of the summit, Quang visited the Milipol Asia-Pacific’s trade exhibition where over 350 enterprises from more than 30 countries are showcasing their latest innovations in homeland security.
He hailed tech firms’ initiatives and studies that apply advanced technologies and AI in ensuring security and crime prevention.
Conferences and discussions that centre around AI and homeland security are also scheduled during the summit./.