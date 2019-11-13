Business Firms encouraged to make integrity pledge to improve business climate A workshop was held in Hanoi on November 13 to discuss the enhancement of businesses’ engagement through promoting their integrity pledge, which is said to be useful to create a fair and transparent business climate in Vietnam.

Business Expo Vietnam-Russia 2019 attracts 500 enterprises As many as 500 Vietnamese and Russian enterprises have registered to attend the Expo Vietnam – Russia 2019, which will take place at the National Exhibition Construction Centre in Hanoi from November 14-16.

Business Online Friday 2019 supports sales through e-voucher Vietnam’s top e-commerce shopping event, Online Friday 2019, will for the first time help businesses sell goods through e-voucher systems, enhancing shopping experiences for customers.

Business Vietnamese goods fair in Melbourne to be held this month A Vietnamese goods fair will be held by the HCM City People’s Committee in Melbourne, Australia from November 26 – 28, featuring 34 exhibitors from both countries.