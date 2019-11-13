Vietnam attends SIAL InterFood expo in Indonesia
Vietnamese booth at the SIAL InterFood 2019
(Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – Over 20 Vietnamese businesses specialised in farm produce and food industry are attending the SIAL InterFood 2019, which kicked off in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 13.
They include Vietnam Northern Food Corporation (Vinafood 1), Vietnam Cacao Joint Stock Company and Trung Nguyen Group Corporation, among others.
Vietnamese firms are set to join a number of events held on the sidelines of the four-day expo, including seminars and conferences, trade promotion activities and thematic fairs on beverages, confectionery and seafood.
The Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia also sets up a booth at the exhibition to promote the country’s staples such as peppercorns, rice, coffee, tea, and dragon fruits to Indonesian and international importers and retailers.
The embassy will also join hands with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Indonesian Food and Beverage Association to arrange a seminar which help businesses of the two nations to meet and connect in the future.
This year, the SIAL InterFood features over 1,000 booths of enterprises from 30 countries and territories. The annual expo is among leading food and beverage exhibitions in Southeast Asia./.