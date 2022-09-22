Vietnam attends symposium on ASEAN identity, ASEAN-RoK cooperation
Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications’ International Cooperation Department, Trieu Minh Long attended a Symposium on “ASEAN Identity and Strengthening ASEAN-RoK Cooperation: Now and Beyond” on September 22.
Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications' International Cooperation Department, Trieu Minh Long (Photo: ictvietnam)Hanoi (VNA) –
The event was held by the ASEAN Secretariat in-person in Indonesia and connected via teleconference with representatives in 10 ASEAN member states and the Republic of Korea (RoK)
Speaking at the symposium, Long said that it is important to nurture the ASEAN identity by maximising the opportunities provided by information and technological advancements, as well as social media. He added that the ASEAN identity is the key to building the ASEAN Community.
The Vietnamese representative appreciated the efforts of the ASEAN Secretariat in organising this symposium, as well as experience shared by delegates from the RoK, as the country has been successful in using digital tools to promote national culture and values in the country and around the world.
Participants also discussed how to improve public awareness of ASEAN, and strengthen its identity through cooperation.
Korean experts shared their country’s experience in building national identity through electronic products, the automobile industry, movies and music./.