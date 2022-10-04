World Thailand targets Central Asia to boost inbound tourism The Tourism and Sports Ministry of Thailand is looking to new markets in Central Asia, particularly Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as post-COVID trends show strong demand for international tourism.

ASEAN Thailand boosts cross-border trade, G2G rice deals The new director-general of the Thai Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Foreign Trade, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, said on October 3 that he will give priority to promoting cross-border trade and government-to-government (G2G) rice deals with China to serve economic recovery post COVID-19.

World Cambodia's Angkor archaeological park attracts crowds of foreign visitors Cambodia’s famed Angkor Archaeological Park attracted 134,152 foreign visitors in the first three quarters of 2022, 20 times higher than the figure of the same period last year.