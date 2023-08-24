Society Draft law removes stipulation requiring realty transactions to be conducted on trading floors The revised draft Law on Real Estate Business has removed a stipulation requiring real estate transactions to be conducted on real estate trading floors and instead only encourages the practice.

Society Vietnam spares no efforts to implement Convention against Torture: officer Vietnam has taken actions to effectively implement the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), with achievements recognised and hailed by the international community, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Society About 410,000 passengers expected at Noi Bai airport during National Day holidays Noi Bai International Airport (NIA) in Hanoi is expected to welcome about 410,000 passengers and nearly 2,500 flights during the four-day National Day holidays, up 37% and 17% annually, respectively, the NIA's leader said on August 24.

Society Vietnamese, Chinese young coast guard officers share professional experience A seminar between Vietnamese and Chinese young coast guard officers took place in Hanoi on August 24, as part of the third edition of their 2023 exchange programme.