Culture - Sports Vietnamese painting exhibition in Mongolia marks diplomatic ties A painting exhibition has been held at the Mongol Art Gallery in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar as part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Circus Festival A unique circus act titled Khoanh Khac Tinh Yeu (Moment of love) by Vietnamese artists Hien Phuoc and Thanh Hoa, won gold medal on July 30 at the International Circus Festival held in Almaty City of Kazakhstan.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to try best in final Women's World Cup match: head coach Vietnam will not give up its efforts in their third and also final group match at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 against the current runners-up, the Netherlands on August 1 in New Zealand, head coach Mai Duc Chung told a press conference on July 31.