Vietnam attends World Furniture Expo in India
Vietnamese furniture makers are introducing their products at the World Furniture Expo (WOFX) which opened in Mumbai, India on November 28.
The three-day expo drew the participation of more than 400 furniture brands from many countries across the globe such as Bangladesh, China, France, Indonesia, Italy, the Philippines and Turkey.
As an India’s premier international B2B trade show dedicated to the furniture and design industry, the event will feature several workshops and introduction of latest interior décor trends.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Rajesh Bhagat, chairman and director of the Worldex India Exhibition & Promotion Pvt. Ltd. – the organiser of the expo, said the WOFX serves as a platform for wood enterprises to captalise on the increasing demand in the Indian market, especially in realty sector, hotel and retail sales.
Besides, the expo also helps consumers get access to the global design trends, he added.
India, with a population of more than 1.4 billion people, is one of the potential markets for Vietnamese furniture. During January – October, Vietnam shipped 93 million USD worth of wood furniture and wood-based products to the country, up nearly 300% year-on-year.
With a market size of some 41 billion USD, India is the fourth largest furniture consumer in the world./.