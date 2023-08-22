Politics Fifth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Hanoi Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his visiting Australian counterpart Penny Wong on August 22 co-chaired the fifth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam Peace Committee’s delegation visits Laos A delegation of the Vietnam Peace Committee (VPC) led by its Chairman Uong Chu Luu paid a working visit to Laos from August 19 – 22 at the invitation of Vice Chairman of the Lao National Assembly and Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity Sommad Pholsena.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs receives Belgian Senate President Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on August 22 received President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose who is on an official visit to Vietnam from August 21-25.