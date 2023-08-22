Vietnam, Australia enhance cooperation in changing world
Visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong on August 22 announced her country’s new 94.5 million USD support package for climate change adaption in Vietnam's Mekong Delta from 2023 to 2034.
At the Vietnam-Australia Forum: Regional Cooperation in a Changing World held in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
“This is an example of how Australia and Vietnam are tackling the shared challenge of climate change and energy transition together,” the minister said at the Vietnam-Australia Forum: Regional Cooperation in a Changing World held in Hanoi.
Highlighting the close relations between Vietnam and Australia over the past 50 years, Wong said they have stood side by side as friends on the basis of strategic belief.
The two countries have been deeply conscious of the continuous consolidation of the bilateral strategic partnership, towards a comprehensive strategic partnership, she added.
Both countries desire for peace in the region and the world, she continued, noting that Australia wants to cooperate with Vietnam to settle challenges that need joint efforts like climate change and energy transition.
The minister also commended the operation of the Vietnam-Australia Centre, a centrepiece of Australia’s development partnership with Vietnam. The centre brings together Australian and Vietnamese experts to support Vietnam’s future leadership in addressing national, regional and international challenges.
In his remarks, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council, noted that the deep political trust and increased exchanges have helped shorten the geographical distance between the two countries, making the Vietnam-Australia relationship truly become that of regional neighbours, which is closer and stronger than ever.
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (left) and Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council. (Photo: VNA)The forum offers an opportunity for participants to seek solutions to regional cooperation issues, and discuss how to maintain, expand, and enhance the bilateral relationship in the time ahead, he said.
The forum gathered more than 600 policymakers, leaders and representatives from ministries and agencies in different fields./.