Vietnam, Barbados seek ways to foster bilateral ties
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela and Barbados Le Viet Duyen had an online meeting with Barbados Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Simone Rudder on June 3, during which they discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Duyen affirmed that since bilateral diplomatic relations were set up 26 years ago, the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Barbados has been continuously consolidated and developed.
The Vietnamese Government and people always attach great importance to promoting their relations with Barbados, especially in fields where the two countries hold potential such as investment, trade, education, technology and telecommunications.
He also informed the Barbados official of the outcomes of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and outstanding political, economic and cultural achievements gained by Vietnam after 35 years of Doi Moi (Renewal).
For her part, Rudder said that the two countries see cooperation potential in agriculture, investment, trade, education and training, and especially the exchange of experiences in cultural heritage conservation and marine resources management for efficient exploitation and sustainable development.
Vietnam is an important gateway in accessing the ASEAN market with more than 650 million people, she stressed.
Rudder affirmed that her ministry will send a number of draft framework agreements on trade and investment cooperation and double taxation avoidance to the Vietnamese Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and Industries and Trade, in order to strengthen and promote multifaceted cooperation between the two countries as soon as possible.
The Barbados side will also study the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on collaboration between the two countries’ Chambers of Commerce and promote the possibility of establishing the Barbados-Vietnam Friendship Association and the Barbados-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce to contribute to lifting the bilateral relations to a new height, she added./.