Politics Top legislator holds talks with Cambodian counterpart Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Heng Samrin via video teleconference on June 3.

Politics Vietnam, Japan to augment military medicine cooperation in COVID-19 combat Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang talked via videoconference with his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo on June 3, agreeing to further intensify cooperation in military medicine to combat COVID-19 and other disease outbreaks.

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand enhance joint work at multilateral forums Vietnam and New Zealand have pledged to enhance cooperation within the framework of free trade agreements (FTAs) as well as offer mutual support at multilateral forums such as the WTO and APEC.

Politics New Chief of General Staff of Vietnam People’s Army appointed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 3 presented Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong with a decision on appointing the latter as Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).