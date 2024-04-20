Business Vietnam an attractive destination for electronics, semiconductor investors: Official Vietnam has strong infrastructure and research and development incentives as well as a skilled workforce, making it an attractive for “eagles” worldwide in the electronics and semiconductor industry, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.

Business Lam Dong strives to develop tea industry towards sustainable development The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong aims to develop its tea industry to 2030 towards sustainable development by improving efficiency and fostering links between tea production, processing, and consumption. The province is also striving to replace aging tea plantations with high-quality tea varieties to enhance productivity.

Business Infographic ADB maintains 2024 economic growth forecast for Vietnam In its April 2024 Asian Development Outlook (ADO) report, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its earlier forecast for Vietnam’s economic growth this year, despite ongoing uncertainties from the external environment. Vietnam’s economy is expected to achieve a growth rate of 6.0% in 2024 and 6.2% in 2025.

Business Vietnam treasures multifaceted cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire: Deputy FM Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to bolster multifaceted cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire – its traditional friendship partner in Africa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang has said.