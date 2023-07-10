Trade between Vietnam and Cambodia topped 2.8 billion USD in the first five months of this year, up nearly 3% from a year earlier.

Sbm.news cited the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce as saying that Cambodia exported about 1.3 billion USD worth of goods to and imported commodities totalling over 1.5 billion USD from Vietnam.

With such positive trade growth, Vietnam was not only the biggest in ASEAN but also ranked third among all trading partners of Cambodia, after China and the US, during the period.

The growth in Cambodia’s exports to Vietnam was mainly driven by the higher shipments of farm produce thanks to increased harvests.

Trade turnover between the two countries has risen continually in recent years, by an annual average of 18.5% during 2010 - 2015 and over 21% during 2015 - 2020./.

VNA