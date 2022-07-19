Politics Vietnam thanks WB for supporting e-Government building: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 18 afternoon for World Bank (WB) Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg, during which he affirmed Vietnam always considers WB a good friend and an important development partner.

Politics Vietnam-Laos mutual support make bilateral ties special: Lao official Mutual support between Vietnam and Laos is an important factor showing the special ties between the two countries, stated Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith while granting an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Senior Vietnamese leaders receive Orders of Laos A ceremony was held at the International Convention Centre in Hanoi on July 18 to present Laos’ National Gold Order and its first-class Freedom Order (Issara) to several senior Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.