Vietnam becomes rotating chair of ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh has assumed the position of ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA) Chair for six months during a meeting of the committee on July 18.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh (R) succeeds Malaysian Ambassador Nur Azman Abdul Rahim to become ACBA Chair (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese ambassador, who succeeds Malaysian Ambassador Nur Azman Abdul Rahim, pledged to work hard to promote the achievements of the committee and make practical contributions to strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and Argentina as well as Uruguay and Paraguay where he covers.
Ambassadors from ASEAN countries expressed their belief that Ambassador Thanh will successfully complete his mission in the next six months, contributing to enhancing the image and position of ASEAN members in Argentina and the region.
They agreed on Vietnam’s proposals on strengthening cooperation with local authorities and businesses, organising visits to potential localities of Argentina to enhance connectivity and boost political and economic partnerships with them, meeting local scholars, experts and politicians to get better understanding of the host country, and holding a number of activities to promote the ASEAN image and connect the association and local community.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina will chair the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the ASEAN founding anniversary as well as exchange activities among ASEAN representative agencies in Buenos Aires such as the ASEAN Family Day, sports culinary and cultural activities to strengthen understanding and solidarity among members of the association./.