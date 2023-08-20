Politics 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Canada diplomatic ties marked in HC City A programme to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam - Canada diplomatic ties (1973-2023) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Canadian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on August 20.

Politics Nepal wants to boost trade-economic ties with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyen Thanh Hai has presented his credential letter to President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel in the capital city of Kathmandu, during which he pledges to do his best to enhance relations between Vietnam and Nepal across fields.

Politics Kazakh President’s visit to Vietnam testifies to high political trust: Diplomat Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov has highlighted the significance of the official visit to Vietnam by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from August 20-22, stressing that the trip affirms high political trust between the two countries and contributes to promoting multifaceted partnership.

Politics Vietnam contributes to intra-bloc cooperation at AEM-55 Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-55) which officially opened in Semarang, Indonesia, on August 19.