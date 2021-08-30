At the 2020 ASEAN Smart Cities Summit (Photo: VNA)

Members of the network adopted three important documents that orient activities of smart cities development towards joint development and prosperity. Six external partners, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, the US and Norway, also put forth proposals on smart cities development.The meeting also looked into the ideas on the development of an ASCN portal and an investment tool for smart and sustainable cities in ASEAN.Of note, delegates shared information on smart cities development and experience in battling COVID-19 in each country.The ASCN was established in April 2018 at the 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore. It currently has 26 member cities from the 10 ASEAN members. Vietnam has three representatives in the network, which are Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City./.