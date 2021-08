Vietnam will promote cooperation with partners in the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) while working with relevant agencies and localities to increase development chances, especially technological application in the Vietnam will promote cooperation with partners in the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) while working with relevant agencies and localities to increase development chances, especially technological application in the COVID-19 fight (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam will promote cooperation with partners in the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) while working with relevant agencies and localities to increase development chances, especially technological application in the COVID-19 fight, the Ministry of Construction said at the fourth annual meeting of the ASCN which was held in the form of videoconference on August 30.The meeting, presided over by Brunei, the Chair of the ASCN in 2021, saw the participation of 26 member cities, representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat and partners. It discussed the preparation for the fifth annual meeting slated for November this year and activities in the coming time.Singapore was elected as the guiding country for the ASCN in the following two years and Cambodia was nominated as the Chair of ASCN for 2022.The Ministry of Construction briefed participants on outstanding activities of the ASCN in 2020 when Vietnam assumed chairmanship of the network, including the third annual meeting, the ASEAN Smart Cities Summit and the second ASEAN-Japan Smart Cities Network High Level Meeting, all held in a virtual format.