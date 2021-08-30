Vietnam bolsters cooperation with partners in ASEAN Smart Cities Network
Vietnam will promote cooperation with partners in the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) while working with relevant agencies and localities to increase development chances, especially technological application in the COVID-19 fight, the Ministry of Construction said at the fourth annual meeting of the ASCN which was held in the form of videoconference on August 30.
The meeting, presided over by Brunei, the Chair of the ASCN in 2021, saw the participation of 26 member cities, representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat and partners. It discussed the preparation for the fifth annual meeting slated for November this year and activities in the coming time.
Singapore was elected as the guiding country for the ASCN in the following two years and Cambodia was nominated as the Chair of ASCN for 2022.
The Ministry of Construction briefed participants on outstanding activities of the ASCN in 2020 when Vietnam assumed chairmanship of the network, including the third annual meeting, the ASEAN Smart Cities Summit and the second ASEAN-Japan Smart Cities Network High Level Meeting, all held in a virtual format.
At the 2020 ASEAN Smart Cities Summit (Photo: VNA)Members of the network adopted three important documents that orient activities of smart cities development towards joint development and prosperity. Six external partners, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, the US and Norway, also put forth proposals on smart cities development.
The meeting also looked into the ideas on the development of an ASCN portal and an investment tool for smart and sustainable cities in ASEAN.
Of note, delegates shared information on smart cities development and experience in battling COVID-19 in each country.
The ASCN was established in April 2018 at the 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore. It currently has 26 member cities from the 10 ASEAN members. Vietnam has three representatives in the network, which are Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City./.