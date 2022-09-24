Politics Vietnam shares experience in economic development towards social justice Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh shared Vietnam’s experience in economic development towards social justice while attending a Sustainable Development Impact Meeting held by the World Economic Forum in New York on September 23.

Politics Deputy PM chairs New York ceremony marking Vietnam’s National Day, UN membership Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has presided over a ceremony to mark Vietnam's 77th National Day (September 2) and the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's accession to the United Nations (September 20), with the attendance of representatives from the UN as well as leaders, ministers and officials of member states.

Politics Ceremony marks 30th anniversary of re-establishment of Presidential Office A ceremony was held in Hanoi on September 24 to mark the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of the Presidential Office (September 25, 1992 – 2022).

Politics UN backs Vietnam’s development priorities: Secretary-General The United Nations (UN) will continue paying attention to and support Vietnam's development priorities towards green and sustainable orientations, and just transition, especially in terms of financial access, UN Secretary-General Antonió Guterres told Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 23.