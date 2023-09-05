Politics Party chief receives Chinese party official Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 5 received Liu Jianchao, who is paying a visit to Vietnam as the head of the International Liaison Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Politics Vietnamese Government leader stresses need to enhance ASEAN’s self-reliance Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the importance of strengthening ASEAN's self-reliance through stepping up economic linkages, expanding the intra-bloc market, and facilitating trade and investment flows to maintain ASEAN’s stature and role of growth epicentre, in his speech at the plenary session of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 5.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cooperation with Laos, Cambodia top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working breakfast with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on September 5, on the occasion of attending the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta.