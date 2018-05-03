Visitors watch a barista make coffee at the Vietnam Cafe Show 2018 (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Cafe Show 2018 kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on May 3.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nguyen The Hung said the show is the specialised exhibition of the coffee industry, drawing the participation of leading Vietnamese and international firms.

The three-day event offers a platform for businesses to share knowledge and experience in the industry, while seeking opportunities to expand their network, fostering Vietnam’s coffee sector in particular.

It features more than 200 pavilions of over 100 leading local and international coffee brands, along with beverage and pastry businesses. It also introduces the industry’s materials, machinery and coffee shop interior designs.

A highlight of the exhibition will be the Vietnam National Barista Championship, the first coffee making competition in Vietnam in accordance with standards of the World Coffee Event. The winner of the contest will represent Vietnam at the World Barista Championship 2018 in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

In addition, visitors are able to join performances of professional baristas and enjoy various types of coffee and pastry at the Coffee Training Station, Sweet Class and Vietnam Beverage Battle sub-events.

In 2017, the Coffee Expo Vietnam was attended by over 100 famous coffee brands, attracting about 40,000 visitors.-VNA