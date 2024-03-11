The national men’s football team will welcome the return of a number of familiar players, notably, strikers Nguyen Tien Linh and Nguyen Cong Phuong (middle) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Philippe Troussier, head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team, on March 11 announced a 33-player squad in preparation for two matches against Indonesia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month, according to Vietnam Football Federation.



The first leg will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium of Indonesia on March 21, and the second leg at My Dinh Stadium on March 26.



The squad will welcome the return of a number of familiar players, notably defenders Nguyen Thanh Chung, Bui Tien Dung and Nguyen Duc Chien, strikers Nguyen Tien Linh and Nguyen Cong Phuong.



The Vietnam national team is set to gather on March 13 but it will be until March 15 that the team will have full players due to the schedule of the round of 1/8 of the 2023-24 National Cup. Thus, Coach Troussier has only four days of training in Hanoi before leaving for Indonesia on March 19. Then, he and his players will have two more training sessions to complete preparations for the match with host Indonesia on March 21 at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, with a capacity of 80,000 spectators.



The Vietnamese team will return on March 22 to meet the Indonesian team again on March 26 at My Dinh National Stadium./.