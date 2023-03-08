Vietnam calls for int'l cooperation in ensuring women’s rights
Vietnamese women have made great contributions to national peace, independence, construction and development, as well as regional and global peace, stability and development. (Photo: UN)New York (VNA) – Vietnam calls on the international community to enhance cooperation and coordinate policies in order to ensure women’s rights and gender equality, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), said at a debate of the UN Security Council on March 7.
Themed “Women, Peace and Security: Towards the 25th Anniversary of Resolution 1325”, the event was attended by representatives from nearly 90 member countries.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)Giang said programmes and measures should be stepped up to support capacity building at all local, national, regional and global levels, thus enabling women to fully and equally participate in sustainable peace building and improve women’s economic empowerment in line with Resolution 1889 adopted in 2009 as proposed by Vietnam which held the council’s presidency in October in the year.
Vietnamese women have made great contributions to national peace, independence, construction and development, as well as regional and global peace, stability and development, he affirmed.
At the 13th National Women's Congress (Source: VNA)The council unanimously adopted Resolution 1325 on October 31, 2000, which was the first on women, peace and security (WPS). Reaffirming women’s key role in conflict solution and peacebuilding, it calls for the adoption of a gender perspective in peace agreements and for the protection of women and girls from gender-based violence. Since the passing of the document, the council has adopted nine others under the WPS agenda item./.