Vietnamese women have made great contributions to national peace, independence, construction and development, as well as regional and global peace, stability and development. (Photo: UN)

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Giang said programmes and measures should be stepped up to support capacity building at all local, national, regional and global levels, thus enabling women to fully and equally participate in sustainable peace building and improve women’s economic empowerment in line with Resolution 1889 adopted in 2009 as proposed by Vietnam which held the council’s presidency in October in the year.Vietnamese women have made great contributions to national peace, independence, construction and development, as well as regional and global peace, stability and development, he affirmed.