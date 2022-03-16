World ASEAN military intelligence chiefs vow enhancing bloc’s centrality Military intelligence chiefs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 15 vowed to continue enhancing the bloc's centrality, solidarity and unity, according to a joint statement.

ASEAN ASEAN signs anti-doping cooperation pact Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka, and WADA Director-General Olivier Niggli have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the cooperation in the fight against the use of illegal substances in sport.

ASEAN Myanmar promotes production of hybrid electric cars To reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment, Myanmar has begun the production and selling of new-energy vehicles, including hybrid electric cars, according to Xinhua news agency.

World Philippines approves emergency use of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorisation to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on March 14.