Politics Hanoi strengthens relations with Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture A delegation of Hanoi led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen visited Fukuoka prefecture, and attended activities marking 15 years of the two localities’ friendship within the framework of its working trip to Japan from November 10-12.

Politics Vietnam accompanies UN to support Cuba's sustainable development: Ambassador Vietnam stands ready to accompany the UN on assisting Cuba to carry out the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

Politics Vietnam supports reform of UN General Assembly’s operation The Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Minister Counselor Le Thi Minh Thoa, laid stress on the significance of the UN General Assembly’s operation reform to the UN’s reform while attending the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on November 10.

Politics Vietnamese economy stable amidst geopolitical instability Vietnam's economy is resilient in the face of the "vortex" of geopolitical instability in the world, but it still needs to maintain growth momentum to keep up with the global economy, according to experts.