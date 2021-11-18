World Thai economy expected to recover in 2022's first quarter Thailand’s herd immunity can be reached with 100 million vaccines administered by the end of 2021, with economic recovery forecast thanks to 1.1 million more international tourists in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Thammasat University Research and Consultancy Institute (TU-RAC)’s research.

ASEAN ASEAN, Canada launch negotiations for Free Trade Agreement The launch of negotiations for an ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was officially announced at the 10th ASEAN Economic Ministers – Canada Consultation on November 17.

World Malaysia ready to become hub for hepatitis C treatment Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on November 16 that Malaysia is ready to become a hub for hepatitis C treatment in the region by offering a treatment method combining ravidasvir and sofosbuvir at affordable prices.

ASEAN Indonesia considers joining "Vaccinated Travel Lanes" The Indonesian Government is reviewing the possibility of Indonesia's participation in the Vaccinated Travel Lanes programme to revive its tourism sector, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said.