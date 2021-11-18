Vietnam chairs 47th meeting of ASEAN Foundation’s Board of Trustees
Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, on November 18 chaired the 47th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the ASEAN Foundation (AF BOT 47) – the last in his capacity as chair of the board in 2021.
Delegates to the meeting (Photo: Vietnam's Permanent Delegation to ASEAN)
Ambassador Bang welcomed efforts made by the ASEAN Foundation in organising activities to increase awareness about ASEAN, and connecting and coordinating with the ASEAN Secretariat and partners.
Participants appreciated activities conducted by the foundation from May to October. Accordingly, the foundation implemented programmes and initiatives in education, arts and culture, communications and community building, notably projects under the KONNECT ASEAN programme, the ASEAN data science explorer (ADSE) contest, the ASEAN Foundation Model ASEAN Meeting (AFMAM), and others for young people in the region.
Delegates also discussed existing problems as well as development orientation of the foundation in 2022, including a plan to recruit its executive director for 2023-2026.
In the time to come, the foundation will further focus on strategic targets such as raising the awareness about ASEAN, improving its capacity and brand, and seeking more funds to implement projects serving ASEAN’s priorities in COVID-19 impact mitigation, science-technology, innovation, renovation, and young human resources development.
Concluding the meeting, Vietnam handed over the AF BOT chair to Brunei./.