ASEAN Thailand in talks for travel bubbles Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that Thailand is in talks for travel bubbles with several countries.

ASEAN Singapore expands COVID-19 vaccination to residents aged 45-59 Singapore’s vaccination programme will now be expanded to those aged 45 to 59, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in a press conference on March 24.

World Malaysia, Singapore use blockchain technology for COVID-19 vaccination certificates Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Malaysia and Singapore are secured by blockchain technology and come with a traceability feature that tells the exact batch of the vaccine vial used for inoculation.