Pham Tan Cong is elected as Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Pham Tan Cong was elected as Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) for the term 2021-2026 at the 14th meeting of the Executive Committee of the VCCI on September 8, replacing Vu Tien Loc.



Speaking at the meeting, Cong pledged to do his utmost to build a strong VCCI, protect legitimate rights and interests of, and promote the development of the Vietnamese business community, thus contributing to the nation’s development.



Apart from long-term goals and regular tasks, VCCI is also performing well urgent tasks, including accompanying businesses to respond to difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he stressed.



Cong said the business community has contributed remarkable resources to the fight against COVID-19 in recent times.



According to Cong, impacts of the pandemic on the business community is immense, which threatens to negatively affect the nation’s economy and position in the global production chain. Therefore, supporting and accompanying the business community to overcome difficulties amid the pandemic is now an urgent task that the VCCI will carry out with utmost efforts./.