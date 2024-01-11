Vietnam, China promote cooperation in culture, academic exchange
A cultural and academic exchange forum was held between Vietnam and China in Hanoi on January 11, drawing the participation of many experts, scholars, intellectuals and artists from the two countries.
At the forum in Hanoi on January 11 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A cultural and academic exchange forum was held between Vietnam and China in Hanoi on January 11, drawing the participation of many experts, scholars, intellectuals and artists from the two countries.
The event was chaired by Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and head of its Commission for Communication and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia, and Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Li Shulei.
The two sides exchanged their viewpoints and shared experience in the areas of economy, politics – society, literature and art.
Li spoke highly the research achievements that Vietnamese experts and scholars have carved out in various fields, making positive contributions to the Vietnam – China friendship.
Competent authorities in China are willing to bolster the exchange of ideas with the Vietnamese sides in the issues of mutual concerns, he added.
Concluding the forum, Nghia expressed his belief that cooperation between the two Parties and states in culture and academic exchange will help enhance mutual understanding and trust, while tightening the friendship between the two peoples, helping build the international community on the base of understanding, respect and close collaboration./.