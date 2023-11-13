At the plenary discussion (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – More than 250 Vietnamese and Chinese delegates gathered at a conference in Hanoi on November 13 to compare notes on how to expand forms of connectivity and cooperation between cities and provinces along the



This was a major diplomatic event hosted by Hanoi in the context that Vietnam and China have been implementing the their joint statement after the China visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, and commemorating the 15th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership (June 2008-June 2023).



Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)



Notably, the relations between Vietnamese localities and China’s Yunnan province were formed on the basis of the traditional friendship and long-standing attachment between the two sides' people. They have been constantly consolidated and strengthened by generations of revolutionary predecessors as well as leaders of the two countries, he said.



He suggested the localities stay more resolved, active and creative to contribute to realising high-level agreements and common perceptions, and make stronger efforts to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in a sustainable way.



Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

He also mentioned expanding cooperation in culture and tourism, increasing people-to-people exchanges, especially between youths, and fostering collaboration in the safe, effective and sustainable use and management of water resources.



The localities should maintain their coordination to firmly consolidate the common border of peace and friendship, accelerate the opening and upgrading of a number of border gates in accordance with planning and development schemes for each period, and facilitate border trade, Quang added.



Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo affirmed that China stands ready to work with Vietnam to observe common strategic perceptions reached by their Party chiefs.



A number of cooperation agreements between localities and enterprises of the two countries were signed on this occasion./.

VNA