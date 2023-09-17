Vietnam – China’s biggest trade partner in ASEAN: Minister
Vietnam is China’s biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the sixth largest in the world, affirmed Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.
Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is China’s biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the sixth largest in the world, affirmed Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.
Talking to the press on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, from September 16-17, Dien said the bilateral economic-trade-investment ties have been growing positively and continuously made new records.
China has remained Vietnam’s biggest trade partner for many years, the official said, stressing cooperation in mutually beneficial areas has been expanded and deepened constantly, bringing tangible benefits to people of both countries.
The official suggested the two sides work harder to realise high-level common perceptions reached by the two Parties and countries, thus strengthening collaboration across spheres, making it more intensive.
They should consolidate their political trust by increasing all-level exchanges and meetings, especially strategic contacts between top leaders of the two Parties and countries, in order to set out overall directions for the bilateral relations, he continued.
Dien stressed the need to carry forward the coordinating role of the Steering Committee for Vietnam – China Bilateral Cooperation; raise collaboration quality in all fields, with a focus on economy, trade and investment; promote the role and efficiency of cooperation mechanisms in finance, currency, and infrastructure; enhance the trade ties in a more balanced fashion; and launch more road and railway cooperation projects.
The minister proposed expanding people-to-people exchanges, especially between young people, and intensify the communications work to raise public awareness of the good friendship between the two Parties and countries.
The two countries should work to control and appropriately address differences in line with their high-level agreements and perceptions, while respecting each other's legal and legitimate interests in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, for the sake of their people and for regional and global peace, cooperation, and development, he went on.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Vietnamese and Chinese pavilions while attending the 20th CAEXPO and CABIS. (Photo: VNA)Regarding CAEXPO and CABIS, Dien said they have served as important, prestigious mechanisms for economic, trade and investment cooperation between ASEAN and China, directly and practically contributing to turning ASEAN into China’s biggest trade partner, and making China a leading trade partner of ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam.
The minister noted his hope that cooperation within the framework of CAEXPO will be an important driving force for the development of ASEAN-China, the member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), as well as those involved in the "Belt and Road" initiative.
Vietnam hopes that CAEXPO, CABIS, and related activities will focus on attracting even more participation and transactions from reputable, scalable, and capable enterprises, exporters, and importers from China and around the world in the coming time, particularly in the areas where both ASEAN and China have strengths, he said.
The official laid emphasis on such cooperation realms as high-tech, innovation, green development, carbon emission reduction technology and environmental management, among others./.