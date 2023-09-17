Business Vietnam, China's Hong Kong promote business connections The Institute for Economic and Trade Development Research under the Hanoi Department of Science and Technology has coordinated with the Hong Kong Productivity Council to organise the Vietnam - Hong Kong Business Networking in Hong Kong, China, offering an opportunity for businesses from both sides to exchanges business initiatives, information about products, markets and promote investment.

Business Prime Minister attends opening ceremony of CAEXPO, CABIS Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, together with leaders and officials of China and ASEAN countries, attended the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, on September 17 morning.

Business Vietnam, China’s Guangxi sign MoU on agricultural cooperation The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on September 16 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation in China’s Nanning city.