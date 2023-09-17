Representatives from businesses attend Hong Kong-Vietnam Business Networking 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – The Institute for Economic and Trade Development Research under the Hanoi Department of Science and Technology has coordinated with the Hong Kong Productivity Council to organise the Vietnam - Hong Kong Business Networking in Hong Kong, China, offering an opportunity for businesses from both sides to exchanges business initiatives, information about products, markets and promote investment.



Dozens of representatives from Vietnamese businesses operating in the fields of agriculture, construction, furniture production, information technology, supporting industries and those of about 20-30 Hong Kong businesses attended the event, which took place on September 15.



Speaking at the event, Nguyen Quan, Chairman of the Institute for Economic and Trade Development Research, said that Vietnamese localities and Hong Kong have great economic potential and rapid growth. Vietnam is one of the fastest growing countries in Southeast Asia, while Hong Kong is an international financial, trade and logistics hub.



Through the event, Vietnamese businesses hope to exchange experiences, further connect with Hong Kong businesses, call for investment, establish new links, and promote trade and investment.



Hong Kong is currently Vietnam's 10th trading partner and Vietnam is Hong Kong's 8th largest trading partner and the second largest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Hong Kong is also the 5th largest investor among more than 140 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.



Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Pham Binh Dam highly valued the event, saying that room for their investment and business cooperation is still large.

Representatives of Hong Kong businesses said that Vietnam is an attractive and vibrant market in the region. Hong Kong businesses are increasingly interested in investment and trade cooperation with Vietnam.



On this occassion, Vietnamese and Hong Kong businesses introduced products, services and cooperation proposals./.