Politics CPV constitutes development model for Latin American parties: PT leader The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is always a model of development for many political parties in Latin America, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez has said.

Politics Party Central Committee discusses ways to improve contingent of intellectuals Members of the Party Central Committee have made proposals to build a contingent of intellectuals that can meet the requirements of national development in the new period and in the context of globalisation, at the committee’s 8th plenum held from October 2-8.

Politics Great national unity important to Fatherland building, protection The 20-year implementation of Resolution No.23-NQ/TW, adopted by the 9th Party Central Committee on March 12, 2003, on promoting the strength of the great national unity for the goal of wealthy people, a strong country and a fair, democratic and civilised society was placed high on the agenda at the 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum on October 7.

Politics Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum wraps up The 13th Party Central Committee concluded its 8th plenum on October 8 morning, with all of its agenda completed after seven working days.