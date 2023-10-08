Vietnam concerned over conflict between Hamas and Israel: Spokesperson
Vietnam has kept a close watch on, and been concerned over the escalating conflict between Hamas forces and Israel that has resulted in many casualties for civilians, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 8.
The Hamas forces fired over 3,000 rockets on Israel's territory. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has kept a close watch on, and been concerned over the escalating conflict between Hamas forces and Israel that has resulted in many casualties for civilians, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 8.
“We call on relevant parties to exercise restraint, refrain from taking actions that further complicate the situation, soon resume negotiations to resolve disagreements through peaceful means and based on international law and relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, and ensure safety and legitimate interests of civilians”, Hang said while answering a reporter's question about Vietnam's reaction to the conflict./.