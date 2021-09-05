Officers and students of the Vietnam Military Medical University set off to aid southern provinces in the COVID-19 fight. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - For generations of Vietnamese, the country’s strength has been sourced from the people, with the ideology of “taking the people as the root” considered the lodestar for the nation throughout thousand-year history of national construction and defence.



The August Revolution in 1945 was an example as the people were considered as the root. With the motto, the Party and the State maintained close ties with the people, unitilised their strength and led them to the victory. Present generations are continuing to pursue the aspiration for a mighty nation.

People flocked to the Independence Palace to welcome the liberation army. (Photo: VNA)

Given the impacts of COVID-19, the entire political system and all Vietnamese have joined hands to enable the country to sail through the pandemic.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on July 29 called on the whole nation to support efforts by the Party, Government, and administrations at all levels and sectors in COVID-19 prevention and control.

It is not hard to see people sharing their food and supporting each other on those days in the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam produces the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine. (Photo: VNA)

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, overseas Vietnamese have so far contributed more than 50 billion VND (around 2.19 million USD), along with medical supplies to aid the pandemic combat in their homeland.



Many of them have engaged in the transfer of vaccine production technology and vaccine trials, shared experience and donated their material facilities in the homeland to the fight. They have also actively coordinated with Vietnam’s representative agencies abroad in vaccine diplomacy.



Hardships and dangers in resistance wars and the cause of national reconstruction have helped Vietnamese people cultivate patience and strengthen their solidarity, prompting them to work together to move forward and realise the dream.

At the International Army Games 2021 in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Thanks to the consensus, Vietnam’s role and position in the international arena has been elevated, and thanks to the firm position, the country has won international confidence to host many important international events.



Vietnam has carried forward international solidarity and cooperation, as reflected through its donation of facial masks, medical supplies and cash to 51 countries and international organisations during the pandemic combat.

Officers and students of the Vietnam Military Medical University before leaving for HCM City and southern provinces to help with the fight against the pandemic. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese ministries, agencies, localities and friendship organisations have also played an active part in the fight.

The Government has drastically rolled out a vaccine strategy, with vaccine diplomacy viewed as a spearhead.



Son, who is also head of the Government’s working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, said vaccine diplomacy has served as a significant “frontline” as vaccine mobilisation is the first, decisive step of the vaccine strategy.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has so far received nearly 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX Facility, donations from foreign countries and contracts. The country is forecast to receive vaccine doses more than the expected volume from partners this month.



Vaccine diplomacy has proven its role not only in COVID-19 prevention and control, but also in internal and external affairs, politics and national defence and security.

Fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy. The fight against COVID-19 is as fierce as the wars that Vietnam experienced and won with the spirit of solidarity and consensus. That is the unshakable belief towards completing the aspiration for a mighty nation./.

Photo: VNA

VNA