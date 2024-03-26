Sci-Tech National telecom group's AI platform logs over 1 billion authentication requests The VNPT eKYC – an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) for electronic identification and verification – has freshly recorded over 1 billion user requests, establishing itself as the first of its kind in Vietnam to reach this mark.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientists in Sweden wish to further contribute to homeland Vietnamese experts, scientists and postgraduates in Sweden have shared the wish to contribute more to the science-technology sector in their homeland at a recent get-together.

Sci-Tech Vietnam Airlines passengers to access Internet from 2025 The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in providing In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) service, marking a new step forward during the digital transformation process.

Sci-Tech Seventh Adobe design skills world championship opens The Vietnam round of the seventh Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) World Championship 2024 kicked off in Hanoi on March 24, attracting nearly 250 standout contestants from secondary schools, high schools, colleges and universities across the country.