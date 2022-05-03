Vietnam crowned Asian handball champions, qualify for World Championship
Vietnamese athletes pose for photos after winning the Asian Women’s Beach Handball Championship title on April 30 in Bangkok. (Photos of Asian Handball Federation)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has won the Asian Women’s Beach Handball Championship title after a 2-0 win over Thailand in Bangkok last weekend.
Thanks to their victory, the team secured a spot in the World Women’s Beach Handball Championship, which will be held in Greece in June.
It was the second meeting between the two teams. In the previous matches, Vietnam lost 2-1.
India came third and took bronze.
In Greece, Vietnam will join 15 international powerhouses as they compete at the highest level of handball for the second time.
At their first world event in 2018, Vietnam grabbed a historic 2-1 win over New Zealand and finished ninth in the overall ranking, the best result from the Asian representatives./.