The Vietnam - Cuba trade agreement, which was signed in 2018 and officially took effect from April 2020, is an important legal basis for businesses of the two sides to fully tap tariff preferences, towards lifting the two-way trade to 500 million USD in the next five years.

Economic and scientific and technical cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba through the intergovernmental committee mechanism has been maintained regularly, recording important achievements.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said he believes that with the participation of Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and enterprises, the two sides will create new investment and business opportunities, thus further boosting the bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz praised Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements, especially the Southeast Asian nation’s stable development amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the context of complicated political and economic situation in the world.

The Cuban PM leader pledged to prioritise and create the most favourable conditions for Vietnam-Cuba trade relations, and for Vietnamese businesses investing in Cuba, expressing his belief that the forum will mark a new stage in the trade cooperation between the two countries.

