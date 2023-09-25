Vietnam, Cuba news agencies forge cooperation
General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang held talks with President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina (PL) Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta in Hanoi on September 25.
Welcoming the PL leader and his entourage, Trang briefed the guests on the VNA’s role as a key multimedia news agency in Vietnam as well as its bold steps to accelerate digital transformation.
She expressed her delight at the practical and effective cooperation between the two news agencies over the past years, which has accompanied the development history of the Vietnam – Cuba special friendship.
She said she wishes that the two sides will maintain their collaboration, while affirming the VNA will work closely with the PL to preserve and develop cooperative ties, which have been treasured by generations of leaders of both sides in the past six decades.
General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang at the talks (Photo: VNA)For his part, Gonzalez Acosta said that the cooperation with the VNA is strategic, developed on the basis of the time-tested relations between the two countries.
He said with effective coordination, both agencies completed the book “Fidel Castro – Nuestra Sangre Por Vietnam” (Fidel Castro: Our Blood for Vietnam) on time to mark the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader’s first visit to the Southeast Asian country; and jointly organised a photo exhibition on the bilateral ties.
At the talks, Gonzalez Acosta and Editor-in-Chief of the VNA’s Vietnam Pictorial Nguyen Thang signed a cooperation agreement on printing and issuing the Spanish-version of the Vietnam Pictorial.
President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina (PL) Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta and Editor-in-Chief of the VNA’s Vietnam Pictorial Nguyen Thang after signing the cooperation agreement. (Photo: VNA)Under a cooperation deal signed on April 18, 2023, both agencies have exchanged news in English, French, and Spanish. The VNA has provided the PL with video news in Spanish and photos with captions in English.
The PL has sent its experts to the VNA every year to support the latter to produce Spanish news and train VNA sub-editors as well as printing and circulating the Spanish-version of the Vietnam Pictorial.
Besides, they have supported each other’s correspondents, with the VNA providing parts of operation costs for the PL office in Hanoi, while the PL always stands ready to support the VNA correspondents in Havana./.