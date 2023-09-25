Society Two million helmets to be presented to first graders in this school year As many as 2 million helmets will be presented to first graders nationwide in the 2023 - 2024 academic year under a programme launched by the National Traffic Safety Committee, the Ministry of Education and Training, and Honda Vietnam on September 25.

Society Hiking event in France raises funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children A hiking event was recently held in the French city of Domats, with nearly 30 local residents taking part, in response to the “Children’s Walk For Hope 2023" campaign initiated by the Christina Noble Children's Foundation (CNCF).

Society Mekong Delta provinces step up efforts to combat illegal fishing Mekong Delta provinces have intensified their efforts to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood lifted.

Society UNDP to increase support for disadvantaged groups in Vietnam: Resident Representative The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will focus on helping Vietnam in general and the labour, invalids and social affairs sector in particular in supporting disadvantaged groups, and extending cooperation to many new areas in the coming time, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi has said.