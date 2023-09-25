Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Bulgaria traditional friendship relations The official visit to Bulgaria by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue from September 23-26 aims to further strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general and cooperation between the two parliaments in particular.

Politics Top Cuban legislator starts Vietnam visit President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez arrived in Hanoi on September 24, beginning a five-day visit to Vietnam to attend a ceremony to mark 50 years of leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam (September 1973-2023).

Politics NA leader’s visit set to strengthen traditional, multifaceted ties with Bulgaria The official visit to Bulgaria, starting on September 23, by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue is set to further intensify the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, including their parliamentary ties.