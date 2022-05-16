Vietnam currently tops SEA Games 31 medal tally
Vietnam is standing atop the SEA Games 31 medal tally with 68 golds, leaving second-placed Thailand far behind.
Vietnamese wushu artist Bui Truong Giang (in blue) defeats Jumanta from Indonesia to triumph the men's sanda 60kg on May 15. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is standing atop the SEA Games 31 medal tally with 68 golds, leaving second-placed Thailand far behind.
Vietnam bagged a total of 29 gold medals on the third day (May 15) since the region’s biggest sports event officially started.
The Wushu team impressed spectators the most, claiming seven gold medals, including six in the Sanda events. The gold medalists include Hoang Thi Phuong Giang in Changquan, and Ngo Thi Phuong Nga, Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, Nguyen Thi Trang, Bui Truong Giang, Truong Van Chuong, and Nguyen Van Tai in Sanda.
Athletics and dance sports also yielded a successful day for Vietnam, each with five golds. Championing runners were Nguyen Thi Huyen, Nguyen Thi Oanh, Nguyen Van Lai, Pham Thi Diem and Nguyen Tien Trong. Dancers Nguyen Doanh Minh Truong and Dang Thu Huong completed a gold hat-trick for the day while the pair Nguyen Trung Kien and Pham Hong Anh grabbed the remaining two.
Bodybuilding and Jujitsu brought home two golds each. Vietnam also gained eight gold medals in duathalon, Chinese chess, chess, fencing, gymnastics, swimming, and eSports.
The host has so far earned 68 golds, 46 silvers and 43 bronzes. Thailand came second with 27 golds, 24 silvers and 42 bronzes, followed by the Philippines in the third place with 20 golds, 27 silvers and 39 bronzes./.