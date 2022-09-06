At the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Denmark have a lot of potential to expand and deepen their cooperation in the time ahead, especially in green growth, Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability



In his remarks, Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi affirmed that economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a bright spot in the Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership. Vietnam and Denmark have a lot of potential to expand and deepen their cooperation in the time ahead, especially in green growth, Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability Lina Hansen has affirmed.Speaking at the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on September 5, Hansen said the bilateral comprehensive partnership has created a foundation for their cooperation in such areas as energy, health care, agriculture and education.Denmark will earmark at least 1 billion USD for developing countries, including Vietnam – one of its priority partners, helping them respond to climate change from 2023, according to the official.She noted Denmark hopes that the two countries will establish a green strategic partnership to facilitate collaboration between their governments, peoples and businesses in sustainable development.The business forum, held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark in coordination with host agencies as part of the activities marking 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, brought together more than 100 representatives from major Vietnamese and Danish companies, groups and investment funds.In his remarks, Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi affirmed that economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a bright spot in the Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership.

He briefed the participants on Vietnam ’s green growth strategy for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2030, and reiterated the Vietnamese government’s resolve and commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reaching the target of net zero emissions by 2050.



The ambassador also highlighted Vietnam’s efforts in green transition and digital transformation towards a green, circular and sustainable economy.



Vietnam hopes to cooperate with friends and partners, especially the countries leading in green growth and having experience in energy transition like Denmark, he noted.



The delegates compared notes on advantages and challenges to cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark in green transition and digital transformation, and gave recommendations to Vietnam regarding green, sustainable growth.