Vietnam doing its best to combat coronavirus: health official
Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the press conference (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is doing its best to control the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV), focusing on carrying out multi-level isolation for those suspected of infection, a health official said on February 5.
Speaking at a Hanoi press conference, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said the coming 7-10 days are not the peak of the epidemic in Vietnam and it is too early to give assessments on the disease development in the country.
To prepare for the worst scenario of the disease outbreak in the community, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has asked 22 central-level hospitals to arrange 3,000 beds for treating patients.
Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the MoH’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department, also stressed the need for special attention to monitoring the epidemic level and implementing isolation measures
Vietnam has so far confirmed 10 infection cases and 304 suspected ones, of whom 214 have tested negative for the virus and 90 are in quarantine while their samples are being tested./.