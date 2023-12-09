Society Int’l organisations continue early action support for Vietnam to reduce disaster risks The national steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control held a meeting with international partners in Hanoi on December 8, highlighting the role of early warning and early action in natural disaster risk mitigation.

Society Vietnam achieves commendable results in promoting, protecting human rights: Scholar Vietnam has achieved commendable results in implementing the principles and standards of human rights stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948 and the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA) in 1993, said Prof. Dr. Le Van Loi, Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academic of Politics (HCMA) at a scientific workshop in Hanoi on December 8.

Society Nestlé Vietnam joins hands to help Vietnamese women thrive in new era The house of Chung Thi Bich Ngoc in the southern province of Soc Trang stands out with a red shelf neatly displaying Nestlé products such as NESCAFÉ, MILO, cereals, soy sauce and spices.