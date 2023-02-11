Vietnam has been elected vice chair of the 24-member UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, representing the Asia-Pacific region, as part of the committee’s 16th session.

Taking place in Paris from February 7-10, the 16th session saw the participation of nearly 400 delegates and observers from all member nations and nearly 100 other countries, international and cultural organizations.

At the event, member countries spoke highly of Vietnam’s policies and practical measures to optimize the role of culture; protect and promote the diversity of cultural expressions. They also welcomed Vietnam's efforts to develop a national cultural index for sustainable development and its creative cities network.

The 2005 Convention was adopted on October 20, 2005 and has so far been ratified by 152 countries. Vietnam was first elected as vice chair of the committee in the 2011-2015 tenure./.

