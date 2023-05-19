Vietnam enhances ties with UK localities
Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long has paid a working visit to Manchester - the capital of England’s Greater Manchester, and Cardiff - the capital of Wales, to promote cooperation between Vietnam and UK localities, especially in the fields of business, trade, investment, and education.
The visit, which took place on May 16-17, was one of the activities of the Vietnam-UK Friendship Year programme in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
In Manchester city, on May 16, the Vietnamese Embassy, in collaboration with KPMG Group, the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, and the UK-ASEAN Business Council, organised the Vietnam and ASEAN Business and Trade Conference, which was attended by representatives from more than 50 British businesses interested in the Vietnamese market and those that are investing and doing business in Vietnam.
Ambassador Long briefed participants on the Vietnamese market which has a stable political and social background, and a population of 100 million people with a golden population structure, and a dynamic, and rapidly and sustainably developing economy.
He said that British businesses have an advantage in the Vietnamese market as their goods have good brands and are popular in Vietnam, and encouraged them to visit Vietnam to learn more about this market so as to have appropriate investment and business cooperation strategies.
Participants spoke highly the Vietnamese market for its openness, dynamism and favourable business and investment environment. Many of them said they are particularly interested in Vietnam and want to soon carry out or expand investment in this market.
In Cardiff city, within the framework of the Meeting Vietnam-Wales event, on May 17, Ambassador Long worked with First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles, and attended and delivered a speech at a special working session of the Welsh Parliament on the outlook of cooperation between Vietnam and Wales.
At the meeting, the two sides reviewed important cooperation results achieved in the past time and exchanged ideas on directions and plans for the coming time.
The Wales side also spoke highly of Vietnam’s sustainable socio-economic achievements over the past times and prospects for bilateral cooperation, especially in education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people diplomacy. For education, which is a key field of cooperation, Wales identifies Vietnam, along with Europe, North America and India, as a strategic partner, and commits to supporting and promoting cooperation activities in the future to continue expanding the active participation of universities and educational institutions of the two sides.
Mark Drakeford proposed the Vietnamese Embassy step up the organisation of seminars to enhance mutual understanding.
Long proposed Wales appoint an agency to take charge of cooperating with Vietnam, and the two sides study and promote the signing of a local-level agreement to create a foundation for promoting cooperation in the long run and in a systematic manner. The diplomat affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy is willing to support this negotiation and signing process./.