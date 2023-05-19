Politics Indian Navy ships visit central Da Nang city Two Indian Navy ships, guided missile destroyer INS Delhi and multi-purpose stealth destroyer INS Satpura, docked at Tien Sa port on May 19, starting a courtesy visit to the central city of Da Nang.

Politics WTO Director-General’s visit reflects significant attention to Vietnam’s development: official The visit to Vietnam by Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from May 17-19 has reflected the significant attention of the WTO and its leader to the development of Vietnam since the beginning of its membership in early 2007, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has said.

Politics PM arrives in Hiroshima, beginning trip to attend expanded G7 Summit and visit to Japan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Hiroshima Airport on May 19 afternoon, beginning a three-day trip to attend the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.

Politics President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on diplomacy applied in today’s foreign policy The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 18 held a forum on the application of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on diplomacy in implementing the country's foreign policy adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.