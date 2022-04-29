Business Vietnam’s economic recovery even stronger in Q2: Hong Kong news outlet Though Vietnam suffered a brief setback in 2021 because of the highly-infectious Delta variant of COVID-19, its economy has begun to recover since the end of last year with exports achieving outstanding performance, Hong Kong (China)-based news outlet HK01 reported.

Business New COVID-19 adaptation programme for social impact businesses The Agency of Enterprise Development (AED) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), Global Affairs Canada (GAC), and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) on April 29 jointly launched the “COVID-19 Adaptation Programme” for social impact businesses (SIBs) to increase their capacity and refine business models to address the challenges they are facing.

Business Bamboo Airways becomes first Vietnamese airline to operate Melbourne-Hanoi route Bamboo Airways on April 28 launched the Melbourne-Hanoi air route, becoming the first Vietnamese airline to operate the route, contributing to promoting the partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

Business Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on April 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on April 29, unchanged from the previous day.