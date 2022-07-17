Business Infographic Added value of industrial sector up 8.48% in H1 2022 The added value of the industrial sector rose 8.48% in the first half of 2022 against the same period last year, with manufacturing and processing up 9.66%.

Business Infographic Rice exports hit 1.72 billion USD in H1 2022 Vietnam exported 3.52 million tonnes of rice in the first half of 2022, for a year-on-year rise of 16.2%, raking in about 1.72 billion USD. Rice was one of 28 commodities with export revenue exceeding 1 billion USD in the first half.

Business Infographic (interactive) CPI increases 2.44% in six months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

Business Infographic Number of newly-established enterprises hits record high in H1 2022 The number of newly established enterprises hit record high in the first half of 2022 to 76,233, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Of note, since the start of the year, 40,667 firms have resumed operations