Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 710 million USD in H1
Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022, with export-import revenue hitting 371.17 billion USD, up 16.4% against the same period last year.
VNA
InfographicGarment-textile exports surge 21.6% in H1
Vietnam’s garment-textile exports hit 18.65 billion USD in the first half of 2022, posting a year-on-year surge of 21.6%, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicSignificance of Vietnam being elected to UNESCO intangible cultural heritage committee
Infographic(Interactive) Vietnam’s socio-economic development in H1 2022
Infographic(Interactive) 6 major indicators of Vietnam posting highest growth in tourism development index
InfographicAdded value of industrial sector up 8.48% in H1 2022
The added value of the industrial sector rose 8.48% in the first half of 2022 against the same period last year, with manufacturing and processing up 9.66%.
InfographicRice exports hit 1.72 billion USD in H1 2022
Vietnam exported 3.52 million tonnes of rice in the first half of 2022, for a year-on-year rise of 16.2%, raking in about 1.72 billion USD. Rice was one of 28 commodities with export revenue exceeding 1 billion USD in the first half.
Infographic(interactive) CPI increases 2.44% in six months
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.
InfographicNumber of newly-established enterprises hits record high in H1 2022
The number of newly established enterprises hit record high in the first half of 2022 to 76,233, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Of note, since the start of the year, 40,667 firms have resumed operations
InfographicHanoi GRDP up 7.79% in first half of 2022
Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Hanoi rose 7.79% in the first half of this year, up 1.29 fold compared to the same period of 2021.