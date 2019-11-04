Vietnam enter finals at int’l U21 football champs
Vietnam’s U21 team has won an early ticket to the finals of the International U21 Football Championship 2019 after two wins over Hanyang (4-1) and FK Sarajevo (2-1).
Vietnamese players in their match against the Hanyang University team (Photo: zing.vn)
Da Nang (VNA) – Vietnam’s U21 team has won an early ticket to the finals of the International U21 Football Championship 2019 after two wins over Hanyang (4-1) and FK Sarajevo (2-1).
However, the team lost 2-1 in the final group match to the Japanese student team at Hoa Xuan Stadium in the central city of Da Nang on November 3.
Shogo Otake of Japan Students opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, but Vietnam struck back three minutes before the end of the first half through Tran Cong Minh.
The game was heading for extra time, but Ryo Nemoto had the last say in the fourth minute of added time to seal the win for the Japanese side.
The two teams will meet again in the final on November 5, having seen off Hanyang University of the Republic of Korea and FK Sarajevo of Bosnia and Herzegovina in previous matches.
The 13th edition of the event is being co-organised by the Thanh Nien Media Corporation and Vietnam Football Federation./.