Politics Much room remains for Vietnam - China defence cooperation: officials Gen. Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, had talks with Sen. Lt. Gen. He Weidong, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, in Beijing on October 28.

Politics President visits soldiers, people in Co To island district President Vo Van Thuong visited soldiers and people in Co To island district on October 28, as part of his trip to attend a ceremony marking the northeastern province of Quang Ninh’s 60th founding anniversary.

Politics HCM City, Italy’s Turin city step up collaboration Ho Chi Minh City wants to promote cooperative ties with Italy’s Turin city across the prioritised fields of economy, culture, education and tourism, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan has said.

Politics Vietnam calls for end to acts of violence, avoiding casualties for civilians in Gaza Strip Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), expressed great concern at the current escalating situation in the Middle East and extended his deep condolences to the families of victims of recent attacks while addressing the UN General Assembly’s 10th Emergency Special Session held in New York on October 26-27.