Vietnam exerts great efforts to complete ASEAN Chairmanship: Deputy FM
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung (first from left) at the press conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has made great efforts and innovations to fulfill its ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung affirmed on November 15.
Dung told the press after the closing of the 37th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, held virtually from November 12-15, that since the beginning of this year when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Vietnam had to change its set plans for the ASEAN Chairmanship.
The country has proven that nothing is impossible although the pandemic is now the top concern of all countries, the official said.
The 37th Summit and Related Summits wrapped up successfully, he said, noting that Vietnam has completed its set targets as all of its initiatives have been adopted by regional leaders.
According to the deputy minister, other participating countries spoke highly of the theme selected for ASEAN this year – “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” that has become a “brand” of the bloc.
Such initiatives like the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund, the Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies, and the Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases have received the enthusiastic response from other countries.
Notably, Vietnam’s initiative to focus on fighting the pandemic and supporting people and businesses amidst the disease has been strongly supported by the countries.
The deputy minister said the summits took place smoothly in terms of organisation, logistics and information.
The regional leaders discussed and agreed on a range of drastic and practical measures to boost cooperation to respond to and overcome challenges facing the bloc, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and to make the ASEAN Community become stronger and truly become a nucleus of the region with people always put at the centre.
With more than 20 high-level meetings, the leaders adopted and signed more than 80 documents, a record number in an ASEAN Year so far, Dung added./.
